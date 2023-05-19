Alissa Pollack, Gavin DeGraw

This past WEDNESDAY (5/17) the most anticipated industry event happened, TASTE OF HOPE 2023, benefitting CITY OF HOPE at TRIBECA THREE SIXTY at 10 DESBROSSES St. in NEW YORK. Almost 500 of the industry's finest turned out for what was the most successful TASTE OF HOPE yet, raising more than $6 million during the past 15 years.

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Global Music Marketing & Strategy and Chair for TASTE OF HOPE, ALISSA POLLACK, commented to ALL ACCESS: “The food was amazing, as was the wine, and the spirit of generosity was the most impressive part of the evening. Collectively built each year by the industry, everyone shows up year after year to make this a memorable and incredible event that helps so many people.

“Each one of these TASTE OF HOPE events takes on a life of its own and never fails to unite our industries to help raise money to fight catastrophic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and AIDS," she continued. "A portion of the proceeds fund the JASON POLLACK BEDSIDE PEFORMANCE PROGRAM through our friends at MUSICIANS ON CALL. A big thank you to everyone involved.”

POLLACK wishes to thank Event Chairs:

STEVE BARTLES, Founder, Music Bartles LLC

TOM CORSON, Co-Chairman, COO, WARNER RECORDS

DAVE DYER, Music Entertainment Executive

MIKE EASTERLIN, Music Executive

BRUCE GEARHART

MARCUS T. GRANT, Digital Commerce Executive, Entertainment Entrepreneur

PETER GRAY, EVP/Head Of Promotion, COLUMBIA RECORDS

RICHARD PALMESE, CEO, PALMESE ENTERTAINMENT/AZOFF MUSIC GROUP

ANTONIO “L.A.” REID, Music Executive

GREG THOMPSON, President/Partner, Big Loud Entertainment

And POLLACK recognizes the essential work from the Event Committee:

ALLA BENYATOV

RICK COOPER, Owner, COOPER MUSIC,

STU HEIDEMANN, VP/Global Music Marketing, iHEARTMEDIA

ANTHONY IOVINO, Owner, ONEUP ENTERTAINMENT

JOSH MEDLOCK, VP/Affiliate Relations and Integrated Music Marketing, PREMIERE NETWORKS/MEDIABASE

EMILY SPENCER, Nat’l Dir./Music Initiatives, iHEARTMEDIA/MEDIABASE

If you weren’t able to attend CITY OF HOPE 2023 and would like to contribute, please email here for more information.

(l-r) POLLACK, STEVE BARTLES, RICHARD PALMESE, LANA PALMESE





