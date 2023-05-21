Freese (Photo: Twitter.com/joshfreese)

FOO FIGHTERS have introduced veteran session drummer JOSH FREESE as their new drummer, replacing the late TAYLOR HAWKINS who passed away on MARCH 25, 2022 (NET NEWS 3/25/22). The introduction was made during the global streaming event, FOO FIGHTERS: PREPARING MUSIC FOR CONCERTS on SUNDAY, MAY 21st (NET NEWS 5/18/23).

FREESE was introduced via a video in which fellow drummers like RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' CHAD SMITH, MOTLEY CRUE’s TOMMY LEE, and TOOL’s DANNY CAREY showed up with their drum sticks, offering to do various errands for the band, when finally FREESE appeared at the drum kit wearing a JOSH name tag and said, “Excuse me, guys — could we just like, I dunno, play a song or two… something?”

FREESE, who has appeared on over 400 records, has had a long and illustrious career, formerly playing drums for GUNS N' ROSES from 1997 to 2000, A PERFECT CIRCLE from 1999 to 2012, NINE INCH NAILS from 2005 to 2008, WEEZER from 2009 to 2011, and SUBLIME WITH ROME from 2011 to 2017. He began touring with PARAMORE in 2010, and in 2016 he returned to playing full-time with STING, whom he toured with and recorded in 2005.

As a possible hint to the FREESE announcement, he performed with FOO FIGHTERS for the "TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concerts" last SEPTEMBER in LONDON and LOS ANGELES.

The FOO FIGHTERS: PREPARING MUSIC FOR CONCERTS streaming event was broadcast from the band's 606 STUDIOS in LOS ANGELES, ahead of the FOO FIGHTERS upcoming tour set to kick off MAY 24th at the BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION in GILFORD, NH. Find the FOOS tour dates here.

« see more Net News