Country Star Travis Denning Ties The Knot
by Phyllis Stark
May 22, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Congratulations to MERCURY NASHVILLE's TRAVIS DENNING, who wed fiancée MADISON MONTGOMERY on SATURDAY (5/20). The singer shared one photo on his INSTAGRAM Story on SATURDAY, captioning it "We done did it."
The couple got engaged in NEW YORK's CENTRAL PARK in 2021 (NET NEWS 11/1/21). The bride is the daughter of Country artist JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY and the niece of MONTGOMERY GENTRY’s EDDIE MONTGOMERY.