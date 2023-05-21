Dillon

COREY DILLON has inked a new deal with COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q)/HOUSTON to not only continue his midday show, but to add morning show producer duties as well.

DILLON joined 93Q in 2021 after a previous stint as afternoon talent at HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (THE NEW 98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE (NET NEWS 3/22/21). Prior to KNUC, he was the evening air personality at then ENTERCOM Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON from 2016-2018. Before landing at KILT, he handled nights at Top 40 XHTZ (Z90)/SAN DIEGO and Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X)/BURLINGTON, VT.

