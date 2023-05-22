Finch

ALL ACCESS is very saddened to report the passing of our friend SHANE FINCH, following a heart attack this past weekend (5/20) at age 59. SHANE was most recently BROADCASTERS GENERAL STORE Sales Dir., and held that post with ENCO SYSTEMS, INC. Most knew FINCH from his many years as a longtime executive at MUSICMASTER.

SHANE was well regarded in radio as well having last worked as OM at ASTERISK COMMUNICATIONS/GAINESVILLE, FL before joining MUSICMASTER, (NET NEWS 6/03/13).

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER remarked, “This is shocking and very saddening to me. SHANE was a really good man and always had something positive to bring to the conversation. At any convention, there was SHANE – always in the middle of a great discussion about his products, or just life in general. You will always be missed by so many.”

SHANE is survived by his wife JANA and family members MEGAN, JON, CAMERON, AMELIA, ILANNA, CIERA, MADDI, CHASE & RHAENYRA.

Details of a celebration of life are forthcoming.

