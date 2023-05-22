New Show For Kalamazoo

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS HOT AC WZOX (HITS 96.5)/KALAMAZOO, MI debuted its new morning show this MORNING (5/22). THE TJ SHOW will now air MONDAY-SATURDAY from 6a to 10a on the station.

TJ TAORMINA started as a radio intern and worked his way up to a co-host of ELVIS DURAN and the Z100 MORNING SHOW in NYC (working on staff for 10+ years.) In 2013, TJ began hosting his own morning show on AUDUACY's 103.3 AMP RADIO (Now Classic Hits WBGB BIG 103)/BOSTON).

TAORMINA said, "I’m honored that MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS is welcoming our show into their amazing radio family. This company's passion for radio is inspiring. Thank you to JAY MORRIS, JORDAN LASS, and JEFF MCCARTHY for the opportunity to be a part of HITS 96.5 (WZOX/FM) in KALAMAZOO!"

Market Manager JAY MORRIS added, “I wasn’t looking for a show at the moment, but I was sold after spending 5 minutes with TJ. We are thrilled to begin this exciting new adventure in KALAMAZOO."

Brand Manager JORDAN LASS said, “TJ is exactly what our brand needs. He goes above and beyond with his sincere and fresh approach to morning drive radio”.





« see more Net News