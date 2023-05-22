'Tay In La'

AUDACY is offering TAYLOR SWIFT fans a chance to win the ultimate "Swiftie Taycation," a trip for four to see TAYLOR SWIFT's final shows of the sold-out ERAS TOUR at LOS ANGELES’ SOFI STADIUM on AUGUST 8th and 9th. The national promotion, TAY IN LA, includes roundtrip airfare, hotel, and an autographed TAYLOR SWIFT guitar.

Now through JULY 4th, listeners logged in and listening to select stations on the AUDACY app or AUDACY.COM will automatically receive one entry for every full hour listened. Every hour of listening is another chance to win. The winner will be randomly selected on JULY 10th.

Click here for more information.

