Gomez

DEPARTMENT OF STATE Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy advisor and former NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION Deputy Administrator ANNA GOMEZ has nominated by President BIDEN to the open Commissioner seat on the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION. GOMEZ is the second nominee advanced for the seat; GIGI SOHN's nomination for the post was torpedoed by opposition from Republicans, who opposed her position on net neutrality and work for the controversial LOCAST streaming service. If confirmed, the addition of GOMEZ for the open Democratic seat would break the 2-2 stalemate between Democrats and Republicans on the COMMISSION.

In addition, the WHITE HOUSE also announced that BIDEN intends to renominate current Commissioners GEOFFREY STARKS, a Democrat, and BRENDAN CARR, a Republican, for new five year terms.

FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL said, “I congratulate ANNA GOMEZ on her nomination to serve as FCC Commissioner. She brings with her a wealth of telecommunications experience, a substantial record of public service, and a history of working to ensure the U.S. stays on the cutting edge of keeping us all connected. I wish her all the best during the confirmation process.

“I also want to congratulate BRENDAN on his re-nomination," she continued. "From improving network resiliency in light of destructive hurricanes to keeping our networks safe in the face of evolving threats, the FCC has benefitted from his public service.

“In addition, I want to congratulate GEOFFREY on his re-nomination. He has been a consistent advocate for expanding the reach of communications and the opportunities of the digital age to all. I especially want to thank him for his leadership on the creation of the Affordable Connectivity Program’s federal housing outreach effort. I value his partnership on this program and so many others.

“I look forward to working with a full complement of FCC Commissioners to advance our mission to connect everyone, everywhere.”

CARR said, “I want to extend my congratulations to ANNA GOMEZ on her nomination by President BIDEN to serve on the Commission. Ms. GOMEZ’s career demonstrates a longstanding commitment to public service -- from her leadership in the State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy to her previous service as staff counsel in the U.S. Senate and roles at the FCC, WHITE HOUSE, and NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION (NTIA). I would welcome the chance to work together as colleagues on policies that will protect consumers and promote the interests of all Americans.

“I also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS on his renomination by President BIDEN. The American public has benefited greatly from Commissioner STARKS’ leadership at the agency -- from his work to end the digital divide to his national security initiatives. I have enjoyed working alongside Commissioner STARKS over the last four years and would welcome the chance to continue doing so.

“Finally, I want to express my thanks and appreciation to President BIDEN for renominating me and to SENATE Minority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL for his recommendation. Serving on the COMMISSION is a tremendous honor and privilege, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue serving the American people. If reconfirmed, I would welcome the chance to continue working with my FCC colleagues and the agency’s talented staff on policies that will promote public safety, protect consumers, and encourage the build out and adoption of secure, high-speed networks.”

And STARKS said, “I am honored by President BIDEN’s decision to renominate me as an FCC Commissioner. Sitting on the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION has been the privilege of my career, and I look forward to continuing to serve the American people if reconfirmed.

"I also would like to congratulate ANNA GOMEZ, and my colleague BRENDAN CARR, on their nominations today. ANNA is one of the Nation’s preeminent communications policy experts, and her experience would bring a unique and valuable perspective to the agency. Commissioner CARR is a committed public servant with extensive knowledge of the communications sector and the challenging policy matters we confront every day at the FCC. I look forward to potentially serving alongside both of them, and to an FCC that is working at full strength.”

