Kauffman

SEATTLE-based talent and content management agency WORKHOUSE MEDIA has hired the NASHVILLE-based KEITH KAUFFMAN as EVP. He will work with CEO PAUL ANDERSON and EVP JOHN McCONNELL to expand WORKHOUSE’s business, and serve in a new senior management role for the company.

KAUFFMAN comes to WORKHOUSE MEDIA with 24 years of experience as an executive and entertainment attorney for multiple entertainment companies, including the last 14 years at iHEARTMEDIA, where he was SVP/Business Affairs.

ANDERSON said, “KEITH’s expertise in the industry brings to WORKHOUSE MEDIA a powerful combined background in content development, strategic partnerships and acquisition. JOHN McCONNELL and I welcome KEITH’s depth of experience to our team as we continue to innovate for our talent partners across all audio-first, television and visual platforms. His track record is both broad and deep, and the industry recognizes his impeccable reputation for integrity and results."

KAUFFMAN added, “There is so much opportunity for talent and content developers these days across multiple entertainment platforms. Over the years, I have witnessed PAUL and JOHN think out of the box on talent deals. The entire WORKHOUSE team has been at the forefront of developing and creating both content and partnerships across all these platforms, and I’m excited to join the best in the business and continue that development and growth with our talent and partnerships."

« back to Net News