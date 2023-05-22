Rob Brandt (Photo: Facebook)

ROB BRANDT, who had been part of CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WLAV (97 LAV-FM)/GRAND RAPIDS, MI, for 29 years ended his stint at the station after his show last FRIDAY (MAY 19th).

BRANDT, who was the WLAV PD and Afternoon host, had previously posted on his FACEBOOK page that it would be his last show.

After his last show, BRANDT shared the following message on FACEBOOK explaining why he decided to hang up his headphones, revealing his contract at the station ended on DECEMBER 31st of last year.

"My contract was not renewed. Almost two weeks ago, I was presented with a contract for a lot less money and a new position (same show time). I did not accept the terms of the new contract. Basically, my management position was eliminated along with others. I retired from the LAV airwaves, but I am not retiring. Who's hiring?"

WLAV posted the following tribute to their longtime on-air personality on FACEBOOK: "A salute to the long-haired legend! It is ROB BRANDT’s final day on the LAV airwaves after 29 years. If you have any special memories or photos (appropriate ones) please share the comments below. ROB has been nothing but class over the years. Happy retirement to one of the best people to ever get behind a mic."

« see more Net News