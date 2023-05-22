Most Added (Photo: Brian Higbee)

Kudos to BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "Try That In A Small Town." Bolstered by world premieres across iHEARTMEDIA, SUMMITMEDIA and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country stations on FRIDAY (5/19), it landed 80 first-week stations, and debuted at #38 on the MEDIABASE chart this week.

LUKE COMBS' cover of "Fast Car," meanwhile, continues to make big gains, Despite not being an "official" single, it's this week's second most added song, picking up 38 more stations for a total of 105 MEDIABASE reporters on board. His official single, "Love You Anyway," adds three stations for a total of 151 on the record. One other "unofficial" single debuts this week. JELLY ROLL and LAINEY WILSON's "Save Me" picks up adds at six stations after they performed it together on the MAY 11th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS and the May 21st AMERICAN IDOL finale.

BEN GALLAHER's "Lovin' You Gets In The Way," the week's only other new single besides ALDEAN's, launches with 15 stations, 14 of them new this week.

