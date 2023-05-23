Americana Festival

ORANGE BLOSSOM REVUE announces its ninth annual festival lineup, taking place DECEMBER 1st and 2nd at LAKE WALES PARK in LAKE WALES, FL. Artists set to perform include THE WOOD BROTHERS, JJ GREY & MOFRO, MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY, BRENT COBB, MIKE AND THE MOONPIES, KAITLIN BUTTS and more.

A portion of the show's ticket proceeds help support its nonprofit beneficiary BLOSSOM CHARITABLE FOUNDATION, which was created by festival founders RUSTY INGLEY and REID HARDMAN as a means for promoting arts and culture in LAKE WALES year-round.

Tickets go on sale THURSDAY, MAY 25th at 12p (ET). Go here for the full lineup and ticket information.

« see more Net News