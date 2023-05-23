Region 12 Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2023 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for Region 12, DELAWARE, MARYLAND, and WASHINGTON, D.C.. The regional winners move on to the national awards competition with those winners announced in AUGUST.

The Region 12 radio winners:

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON, "ROE Versus WADE: Overturned"

Continuing Coverage: HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE, "The Stricker Street Fire and its Fallout"

Digital: WBAL

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: YOUR PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WYPR/BALTIMORE, "PASS THE MIC - Pride Episode"

Excellence in Writing: WBAL, JOSH SPIEGEL

Feature Reporting: AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON, "The Pieces Have Come Together at the CAPITAL CHECKER CLUB’s ADAMS MORGAN Clubhouse"

Hard News: WAMU, "After a Tragedy, One Woman is Fighting for Suicide Barriers on a D.C. Bridge"

Investigative Reporting: WAMU, "D.C. is Falling Short of its Taxi Accessibility Requirements. What Went Wrong?"

News Documentary: WAMU in partnership with HOLA CULTURE, "The Climate Divide: Heat Disparity in WASHINGTON, D.C."

Newscast: WBAL, "WBAL NEWS NOW at 6pm 12-8-22"

Podcast: WAMU, "The Complicated Legacy of Asian-Owned Carryouts in D.C.’s Black Neighborhoods"

Sports Reporting: WAMU, "Wrestling is Back in D.C. Public High Schools, and Girls Are Joining In"

Overall Excellence: WBAL

Small Market

Continuing Coverage: VIRGINIA TECH News-Talk WVTF (RADIO IQ)/ROANOKE, VA, "UVA Shooting"

Digital: VPM NEWS/RICHMOND, "Another Way: How One VIRGINIA City Reckons with Gun Violence"

Hard News: WVTF, "Better School Lunches"

News Series: VPM NEWS, "More Dreams Deferred"

Newscast: WVTF

Podcast: WVTF, "MEMORY WARS"

Sports Reporting: WVTF, "Poolside Math"

Overall Excellence: WVTF

