Former radio programmer, music executive, producer and writer DAMION "DAMIZZA" YOUNG has been added to the MARQUIS WHO'S WHO registry. Since 2004, YOUNG has served as CEO of LANGLEY WEST, LLC/BABY REE PRODUCTIONS. LANGLEY WEST/BABY REE PRODUCTIONS has sold over 30 million records worldwide.

Previously, YOUNG was Sr. Dir./Programming and Artist Relations at then-EMMIS Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES. In addition to his work in music and broadcast, YOUNG published an autobiography, "Guilty By Association" in 2011. YOUNG served as the Chief Innovation Officer for IL2M/I LINK 2 MUSIC in 2013, and as a Senior Consultant for RLS STUDIOS in 2015.

