AM's Back

In the face of pressure from CONGRESS and the introduction of a bill to have the NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION require auto makers to offer AM radio in all new vehicles, FORD has announced that it has reversed its decision to remove AM from its vehicles and will also offer software updates to restore AM to vehicles already sold without AM. The change of heart was announced in TWITTER posts from CEO JIM FARLEY on TUESDAY morning (5/23).

The announcement et with approval from NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT, who issued a statement saying, “NAB commends FORD for committing to keep AM radio in their vehicles, which will keep Americans safe and informed, particularly in times of emergency. With tens of millions of listeners, AM radio continues to serve as a vital lifeline to the public and a critical source of community news and exchange of diverse ideas.

“In light of FORD’s announcement, NAB urges other automakers who have removed AM radio from their vehicles to follow FORD’s lead and restore this technology in the interest of listeners and public safety.

"NAB thanks the numerous lawmakers who are leading the charge to keep AM radio in automobiles, particularly the supporters of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. Their bipartisan voices are helping to shine a light on the need to keep this critical service. Broadcasters will continue to support this major legislation to ensure consumer access to AM radio in all vehicles."

