Ross (Photo: Facebook)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed a global publishing deal with singer-songwriter and UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE artist JOSH ROSS. Early this year, ROSS was named one of SPOTIFY’s Hot Country Artists To Watch for 2023, and he has recently been on tour supporting BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, NICKELBACK, LEE BRICE, CHASE RICE and BRANTLEY GILBERT.

The Canadian artist has had two top five singles on Canadian Country radio, and his songs have racked up more than 80 million global streams. ROSS is managed by SIMON TIKHMAN and CHIEF ZARUK at THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT, booked by THE NEAL AGENCY, and is currently based in NASHVILLE.

ROSS is set to make his GRAND OLE OPRY debut in JULY, and will continue to tour.

« see more Net News