AI Soundscapes

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP is partnering with AI sound wellness company ENDEL to create soundscapes for activities like sleep, relaxation, and focus using AI and music from UMG artists and labels.

UMG EVP/Chief Digital Officer MICHAEL NASH said, “At UMG, we believe in the incredible potential of ethical AI as a tool to support and enhance the creativity of our artists, labels and songwriters, something that ENDEL has harnessed with impressive ingenuity and scientific innovation. We are excited to work together and utilize their patented AI technology to create new music soundscapes -- anchored in our artist-centric philosophy -- that are designed to enhance audience wellness, powered by AI that respects artists’ rights in its development.”

ENDEL CEO OLEG STAVITSKY said, “ENDEL has been artist- and human-focused from day one. Our goal was always to help people focus, relax, and sleep with the power of sound. AI is the perfect tool for this. Today, seeing our technology being applied to turn your favorite music into functional soundscapes is a dream come true. We’re extremely excited to put Endel AI to work and help UMG build new and exciting offerings to promote wellness and banish the perceived threat around AI.”

“It’s extremely exciting to see UMG embracing artist-driven AI. ENDEL allows music companies like UMG to draw on the astounding capabilities of AI and functional music while respecting their artists’ rights,” added STAVITSKY. “In that way, ENDEL acts more as a collaborator than a tool, giving artists control and freedom while satisfying a real market need for more music that can support their wellbeing.”

