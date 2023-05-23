New Funding

SINAGPORE-based BANDLAB TECHNOLOGIES completed a new round of funding. The social media creation platform is now valued at over $425 million.

BANDLAB TECHNOLOGIES CEO/Co-Founder MENG RU KUOK said, "We are at a captivating juncture where technology and art intersect, bringing down the conventional barriers to creativity. In this transformative era of mass music creation, our dedication to artists, aspiring musicians, and creators worldwide has never been stronger. Not only are we democratizing music creation on a global scale, we are fostering a community where everyone can express themselves through music, irrespective of their resources or technical prowess. With this investment, we step forward into a future where every smartphone owner has the potential to be a unique music artist who is protected, empowered, and heard."

VULCAN CAPITAL Managing Director & Head of SOUTHEAST ASIA TOMMY TEO said, "Since our original investment, BANDLAB has been steadfast in demonstrating its exceptional potential in making music creation accessible and enjoyable to a global audience. BANDLAB's dedication to nurturing creativity and fostering collaboration among its growing community of highly-engaged users is truly unique. We believe in their vision and the power of the BANDLAB platform to unlock the next generation of artists and fans and to bridge the creation gap between established markets and emerging, underserved areas. As we continue our support for the company, we expect that BANDLAB will play a vital role in driving a vibrant future for music creators worldwide."

