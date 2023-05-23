Zukin

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO has announced ILIAD MEDIA GROUP's BOISE-based Sr. Sales & Marketing Executive MARY ZUKIN as the "SPEAK UP!" program's initial mentee.

Created in partnership with MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK and its founder/CEO LAURIE KAHN before her passing last fall, "SPEAK UP!" is a one-year program designed for one mentee from any department in a small-to-medium radio market. The program is designed to encourage and empower women to develop confidence and sharpen communication skills -- to hone the ability to effectively speak up in order to further attain her goals.

ZUKIN's career started nearly two decades ago in LA GRANDE, OR. After working for her hometown radio stations for two years, she moved to BOISE and join ILIAD MEDIA GROUP as an Account Executive. Since expanding her career in BOISE, she has quickly become one of the top sales executives in the state.

Said MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF, “This program will always hold a special place in our hearts as LAURIE has left an unforgettable impact on all of us in the industry. We had a number of talented candidates to choose from so it was a tough decision. MARY’s energy and vibrant character really illuminated our reasons for curating this program and we’re excited to have her as our first inaugural mentee!”

Added ZUKIN, "I am beyond honored and full of pure joy that I was chosen for the 'SPEAK UP!' mentorship. I have always wanted to be part of MIW and respect so many of the women on the Board, this is such an unbelievable opportunity. I'm eager to get started!"

