Kendra G

ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA Hip-Hop N' R&B WGCI/CHICAGO co-host KENDRA G of The WGCI MORNING SHOW has exited the company. There's no information on whether the remaining host, LEON ROGERS, will go solo or be joined by another co-host.

G posted on FACEBOOK, " It has been an honor and a privilege to be your morning show girl on WGCI for the last eight years. After much prayer and deliberation, I decided that it is time to focus on the next chapter of my life, which includes leaving the city I called home for the last eight years.

"To LEON and KYLE we did that! Forever we will be the CHICAGO MORNING TAKEOVER! To ZACH BOOG, you are a rising star and the best special guest co-host for my singles show! To our producer RYAN, I love you like a real life, younger brother, you truly are heaven sent.

"To the entire staff at WGCI, keep the legacy going! And last, but not least to the City Of CHICAGO, you will forever be at in my heart, and I will always be grateful for the love you showed me over the last eight years. And so the next chapter begins; new home, new city, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA."

« see more Net News