Newby (Photo: Rich Buskin-YouTube)

Bassist CHAS NEWBY, who filled in briefly for original THE BEATLES bassist, STUART SUTCLIFFE, has died at the age of 81. No cause of death has been announced.

NEWBY filled in for SUTCLIFFE while he was away from the band briefly to pursue a career in art. NEWBY was also a member of JOHN LENNON's band, THE QUARRYMEN.

NEWBY's passing was announced in a FACEBOOK post by THE CAVERN CLUB LIVERPOOL, the historic venue of THE BEATLES' early days.

