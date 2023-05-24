New Division

Talent buying and concert-producing agency ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (REG) has launched COLOSSAL EVENTS GROUP, a new partnership, sponsorship, and brand activation company in NASHVILLE. Clients already signed to COLOSSAL EVENTS GROUP include CIRCA RESORT & CASINO LAS VEGAS, AFTERBURNER MUSIC FESTIVAL, THE PACIFIC AIRSHOW, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY FAIR, TAILGATE N TALLBOYS, COUNTRY JAM USA, and others.

This is the third major expansion of REG, having previously partnered with BECKON ENTERTAINMENT in JANUARY 2020 to form BERO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, an operations and logistics company. In 2021, REG acquired a majority stake in GRAYSCALE MARKETING, an event marketing company founded in 2015.

REG Pres./CEO R.J. ROMEO said, "As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, we are thrilled to introduce COLOSSAL EVENTS GROUP, our latest venture specializing in strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and brand activations. At its core, this division's main focus is to bridge the gap between brands and the live events industry, unlocking the full potential of strategic brand partnerships at fairs and festivals throughout the country. This significant expansion solidifies our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners. For almost 70 years, our family has strived to deliver exceptional value and drive sustainable growth for our roster. We are now poised, and eager, to launch the next phase of REG’s growth and provide an unprecedented level of expertise across the entire live entertainment sector."

