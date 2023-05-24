Scott (Photo: Facebook)

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WNNF (94.1 CAT COUNTRY)/CINCINNATI PD/afternoon host PATRICK SCOTT has departed the station for a new position he will be announcing on FRIDAY (5/ 26). SCOTT joined WNNF in late 2021, transferring from the same positions at sister Top 40 station WLTO (HOT 102.5)/LEXINGTON (NET NEWS 12/2/21).

SCOTT, a CINCINNATI native, joined the CUMULUS LEXINGTON cluster in 2016, and was elevated from Promotions and Marketing Director to PD at WLTO in 2019.

SCOTT told ALL ACCESS, " I want to thank everyone I worked with at CUMULUS MEDIA. I appreciate everything I learned while there. I wish them the best in the future!"

