-
WNNF (94.1 Cat Country)/Cincinnati PD Patrick Scott Steps Down For New Opportunity
by Phyllis Stark
May 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CUMULUS MEDIA Country WNNF (94.1 CAT COUNTRY)/CINCINNATI PD/afternoon host PATRICK SCOTT has departed the station for a new position he will be announcing on FRIDAY (5/ 26). SCOTT joined WNNF in late 2021, transferring from the same positions at sister Top 40 station WLTO (HOT 102.5)/LEXINGTON (NET NEWS 12/2/21).
SCOTT, a CINCINNATI native, joined the CUMULUS LEXINGTON cluster in 2016, and was elevated from Promotions and Marketing Director to PD at WLTO in 2019.
SCOTT told ALL ACCESS, " I want to thank everyone I worked with at CUMULUS MEDIA. I appreciate everything I learned while there. I wish them the best in the future!"