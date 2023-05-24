Lineup Announced

The lineup is out for the 2nd annual BEACHLIFE RANCH event happening SEPTEMBER 22nd-24th on the waterfront in REDONDO BEACH, CA. The Country and Americana festival lineup will include performances by JACK JOHNSON, BRAD PAISLEY, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, CODY JINKS, THE AVETT BROTHERS, MIDLAND, WYNONNA JUDD, SHOOTER JENNINGS presents: THE HIGHWAYMEN REVIVAL, BLACKBERRY SMOKE, SHAKEY GRAVES, CHRIS ISAAK, PARMALEE, EASTON CORBIN and many more.

BEACHLIFE RANCH is dedicated to supporting local and national nonprofit organizations focused on the protection and well-being of veterans and the community. With a number of national and local nonprofit organizations as philanthropic partners, BEACHLIFE RANCH will feature onsite activations to drive awareness and raise funds.

