Spirit 105.3 & Praise 106.5

CRISTA MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE and sister station Worship KWPZ (PRAISE 106.5)/BELLINGHAM, WA. just completed record-setting on-air fundraisers. Listeners across the Pacific Northwest and Southern BC gave over 200% of the event goal at PRAISE and $100,000 over the goal at SPIRIT.



“We’re thrilled to see the outpouring of love and support from our listeners,” said CRISTA’s VP/Marketing JEREMEY REIS. “Their generosity and GOD’s faithfulness are so crucial to allow us to embrace the lost, encourage Christians, and empower our communities. And our partnership with VIDARE CREATIVE has been an essential part of our growth. From the fundraising consulting to the on-air coaching, VIDARE is a critical part of our success."

