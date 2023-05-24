Turner (Photo-Instagram)

Tributes from the music industry and around the world are pouring in following the passing of “The Queen of Rock & Roll,” TINA TURNER.

BMG, the custodian of TINA TURNER’s music interests, released a statement expressing “its deep sense of loss and sadness, following the announcement of her death in Zürich at the age of 83.”

BMG CEO HARTWIG MASUCH said, “There will only ever be one TINA TURNER. Her music and her life’s journey touched so many people. We send our condolences to her dear manager and husband ERWIN and all those who loved her.”

BMG CEO-designate THOMAS COESFELD, said, “Today is a sad day for music and for the world. We have lost one of music’s supreme talents, an icon for millions and a great human being. TINA TURNER made clear to us her wish that her music and legacy should live on. We - and her countless fans around the world - will ensure that wish is respected.”

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CEO/Recorded Music MAX LOUSADA said, "All of us at WARNER MUSIC are deeply saddened by the passing of the one and only TINA TURNER. A global icon and trailblazer, instantly recognizable by her incredible voice and inimitable style, she was one of the greatest stars of all time. Even after the countless awards, the 180 million album sales, the record-breaking tours, and unforgettable acting roles, TINA will be remembered most through the sheer joy of her music. So powerful is her extraordinary, universal appeal that there is no doubt she will continue to influence generations to come. She stands as the epitome of artistic self-empowerment. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her husband ERWIN BACH, family, friends, and countless fans around the world.”

The WHITE HOUSE released a statement from Press Secretary KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, saying, "TINA TURNER was an icon, a music icon who had many stages, many amazing moments in her career. Very sad to hear the news. I was a huge fan of TINA TURNER. As you can see from my reaction, that is the first I'm hearing of it. And it is a massive loss, massive loss to the communities that that loved her, certainly to the music industry."

ROLLING STONES frontman MICK JAGGER posted on TWITTER, "I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend TINA TURNER. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Singer DEBBIE HARRY wrote on TWITTER, “"I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of TINA TURNER. A woman who started in rural NUTBUSH, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top. TINA was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.” —DH

Singer BRYAN ADAMS said on TWITTER, “RIP TINA TURNER. The world just lost one of the greatest performers of all time. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your incredible voice. My condolences to her husband ERWIN and TINA's family.

Singer CIARA posted on TWITTER, “Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise TINA TURNER. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”

Basketball legend EARVIN “MAGIC” JOHNSON posted on TWITTER, “Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll TINA TURNER. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.”

