Late Filings

URBAN ONE's tardiness in filing its 2022 10-K annual report and first quarter 2023 10-Q quarterly report has prompted NASDAQ to issue another letter notifying the company that it is not in compliance with its listing requirements.

URBAN ONE previously received a notice of noncompliance on APRIL 3rd due to the delay in filing the 2022 10-Q, and a subsequent filing on MAY 10th of a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing for the first quarter report led to the new notification. The company has until JUNE 2nd to submit a plan to file the reports or regain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.

« see more Net News