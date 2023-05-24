-
Urban One Gets Another Notice Of Noncompliance From NASDAQ Over Late Financial Report Filings
by Perry Michael Simon
May 25, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
URBAN ONE's tardiness in filing its 2022 10-K annual report and first quarter 2023 10-Q quarterly report has prompted NASDAQ to issue another letter notifying the company that it is not in compliance with its listing requirements.
URBAN ONE previously received a notice of noncompliance on APRIL 3rd due to the delay in filing the 2022 10-Q, and a subsequent filing on MAY 10th of a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing for the first quarter report led to the new notification. The company has until JUNE 2nd to submit a plan to file the reports or regain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.