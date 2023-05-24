X Ambassadors (Photo Credit: tylerxjay)

X AMBASSADORS has signed with VIRGIN MUSIC. The band previously had three albums released on INTERSCOPE. Their last release was in 2021.

VIRGIN MUSIC President JACQUELINE SATURN said, "X AMBASSADORS are at a point in their career where they know exactly where they are going and what they want in a partner to help them get there. We are thrilled to have them join VIRGIN and we will use our global resources to help them reach new audiences and excel even further in what is already an incredible career. We can’t wait to share their new music."

The band has a new single "Happy People (f/Teddy Swims & Jac Rossout)" as part of the band's ongoing "(Eg): collaborative singles project. Lyrically, the new song focuses on striving for happiness while struggling with one's own mental health. The video features X AMBASSAORS, TEDDY SWINS, and JAC ROSSOUT performing on a suburban front lawn highlighting the collaborative "singalong." Watch it here.

