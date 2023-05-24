100.7 The Fox Back Up

iHEARTMEDIA Rock KKRQ (100.7 THE FOX)/IOWA CITY, CEDAR RAPIDS, is back on-air following tornadoes in EASTERN IOWA in late MARCH.

The Classic Rock station, home of "The BOB & TOM Show" and IOWA HAWKEYE football, has been available to stream digitally on the iHEARTRADIO app, but not able to transmit over-the-air after a 1,000-foot broadcast tower was taken down by an EF-2 tornado near SOLON.

Listeners can also stream the station on more than 250 platforms and over 2,000 different connected devices — including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.

