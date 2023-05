Gomez (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Singer/actor SELENA GOMEZ has picked up two shows on the FOOD NETWORK. During the pandemic, GOMEZ hosted a cooking show on HBO MAX that garnered her an EMMY nomination.

Yet unnamed, one of the new shows is set to debut in 2023 and the second, in 2024. In the latter, GOMEZ is slated to travel the country looking to cook with some of the best chefs in AMERICA.

