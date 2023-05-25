Study

ACAST has released a research study on podcast advertising effectiveness in the U.S., showing 67% of marketers claiming a $2-$6 return for every dollar spent on podcasts, with an additional 20% claiming a return of over $6. In addition, 68% of the marketers said that their second podcast ad campaigns had higher budgets than their first. 51% said that investing in large podcasts delivers the best return on ad spend, but listeners to small-sized shows were 90% more likely to be receptive to more ads on the podcast and 19% more likely to say podcast ads were very influential.

“There may have never been a more crucial time than now for marketers to deliver the highest possible return on every dollar they spend. Our research proves that advertisers understand the value of podcasting for return on ad spend, but it also shows that there is still a knowledge gap in the market for how to buy podcast ads most effectively,” said ACAST Group Business Director of National Performance GABRIELLA GREGORIS. “There is a myth in our industry that successful media buys happen at the show level, when in fact, it’s the marketers who invest in podcast audiences' interests and behaviors who see the strongest returns on their investments. ACAST offers the most precise targeting and comprehensive planning capabilities to increase those profit margins.”

