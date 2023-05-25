Students And Artists Set

The GRAMMY MUSEUM has chosen 86 students, from 71 cities and 22 states to participate in GRAMMY CAMP 2023 in JULY at USC. GRACIE ABRAMS, G FLIP, MOORE KISMET, PAUL KLEIN from LANY, and LIZZY MCALPINE will be this year's guest artists.

GRAMMY MUSEUM Pres./CEO MICHAEL STICKA commented, "GRAMMY CAMP embodies the GRAMMY MUSEUM’s mission and education initiatives. We’re thrilled that with the support of the HOT TOPIC FOUNDATION, CAMP has extended to seven days this year, allowing high school students interested in a career in music more time and immersion to study with leading industry professionals and artists, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry."

GRAMMY CAMP will focus on all aspects of commercial music and provide instruction by industry professionals. The program features eight music career tracks: Audio Engineering, Electronic Music Production, Music Business, Music Journalism, Songwriting, Vocal Performance, Video Production, and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings and/or performances.

Applications for GRAMMY CAMP 2024 will be available online in SEPTEMBER at www.grammycamp.com.

