Acquisition Target

LIVEONE has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire podcast network KAST MEDIA in an all-stock deal with the price not disclosed.

“Our goal is to entertain, inform and inspire through our shows, and LIVEONE has the infrastructure, reach, and operational excellence to take that mission to the next level,” said KAST CEO COLIN THOMSON. “LIVEONE’s commitment to our premium original podcasts will allow us to expand IP development and production to increase our original owned content slate. We look forward to completing the deal and working shoulder to shoulder with the impressive team at LIVEONE.”

LIVEONE CEO/Chairman ROB ELLIN said “LIVEONE has long admired KAST MEDIA’s roster of top-notch podcast programming, their host talent and their development in IP. Through this collaboration with COLIN and his team, we expect to deliver a slate of original programming with an eye toward second window TV.”

« see more Net News