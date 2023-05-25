Blythe (Photo: Cécile Boko)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE has named CHELSEA BLYTHE as its EVP/A&R. She succeeds BRIAN WRIGHT, who departed that role in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/4).

BLYTHE began her career as an A&R intern at INTERSCOPE RECORDS before becoming the department coordinator, where she worked with artists including KENDRICK LAMAR, SCHOOLBOY Q, RAE SREMMURD, and MIKE WILL MADE-IT. Moving to COLUMBIA RECORDS in 2016, BLYTHE climbed to VP/A&R, signed SYMBA, played a role in signing BABY KEEM to the label, and developed multi-Platinum-selling artists POLO G and THE KID LAROI. In 2021, BLYTHE worked with A&R executive TUNJI BALOGUN at DEF JAM RECORDS. As SVP there, she led A&R efforts on ARMANI WHITE, 26AR and ANELLA HERIM, among others.

UMGN Chair & CEO CINDY MABE said, “I’m so excited to bring CHELSEA to UMG NASHVILLE as EVP/A&R. Her bold leadership, dynamic spirit, and passion for the music and artists will align perfectly with the culture we are building. Her love for Country music brought her to NASHVILLE, and her dynamic presence and impeccable instincts will help lead our artist development strategy and innovate the future of Country music.”

BLYTHE added, “I’m very excited to begin this chapter of my career with UMGN. I have immense respect and passion for Country music, and I am honored that CINDY has recognized my enthusiasm with this opportunity. I am inspired by her unwavering leadership, and look forward to implementing my experience in this role while building with the Country community.”

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE consists of CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE, EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE, MCA NASHVILLE and MERCURY NASHVILLE.

« see more Net News