The '90s Country vocal group RICOCHET has signed with ENCORE MUSIC GROUP and will release the band’s first album in over a decade. RICOCHET THEN & NOW ... THE HITS & MORE (distributed by SMITH MUSIC GROUP) is slated for release on AUGUST 18th, and will mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s formation in 1993.

With various tracks produced by ROBERT WRIGHT, JUSTIN SPEARS, PAT McMAKIN, and ERIC SILVER, the 16-track project reflects RICOCHET’s past success with new renditions of their classic hits, and introduces eight new songs.

Current band members are founding lead vocalist HEATH WRIGHT (the group's only original member), along with CHRIS HEMPFLING (vocals, drums), RICK TOOPS (vocals, keys), BRUCE BENNETT (vocals, bass), and LARRY HIGHT (vocals, rhythm/lead guitar, steel, dobro, and saxophone).

WRIGHT said, “This is an exciting time for RICOCHET. The '90s era of Country music is hotter than ever, and people are able to find our music quicker than ever, so to release our hits and new music for the first time in over 20 years is exciting. I hope everyone enjoys hearing these new recordings as much as we loved recording them. We went in and gave our old hits a new shine, and then recorded some long-overdue new material for the fans. It is, in my opinion, the very best of RICOCHET ... Then and Now.”

RICOCHET had three Top 10 hits on COLUMBIA in the mid-'90s, including the #1, "Daddy's Money."

