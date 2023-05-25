Chambers

TANNER CHAMBERS has announced his departure from "AMBER And TANNER In The Morning" at AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP (ASMG)'s Country KFGY (FROGGY 92.9)/SANTA ROSA, CA. CHAMBERS also served as PM drive personality for sister Top 40 KHTH (HOT 101.7)/SANTA ROSA and Asst. Digital PD for the AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP. Additionally, he hosted and curated KFGY's weekly countdown show, "TANNER's Ten Mix."

Prior to joining ASMG in 2019, CHAMBERS worked as an on-air personality and Digital Producer for "The FITZ Show" at SUN BROADCAST GROUP. He also served as the chief writer for "The Hit List with FITZ." CHAMBERS did not announce future plans.

He said, "I look forward to carrying what I've learned in SONOMA COUNTY to the next chapter in my career."

