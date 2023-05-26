Lizz065 The End

To mark the upcoming LIZZO concert at the CALIFORNIA’s capital city GOLDEN 1 CENTER, AUDACY Top 40 KUDL (106.5 THE END)/SACRAMENTO is temporarily re-branding as “LIZZ06.5 THE END through MAY 28th, playing a collection of LIZZO hits, and will also change their online and social media branding.

AUDACY SACRAMENTO & SAN FRANCISCO RVP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN said, “As you can tell, we’re pretty pumped for LIZZO’s upcoming show here in SACRAMENTO. LIZZO has given listeners countless anthems, and we’re excited to showcase the best of her collection on ‘LIZZ06.5 THE END.’”

