Opening In Buffalo

AUDACY/BUFFALO VP/Market Manager TIM HOLLY, who has worked for the chain for more than 28 years, confirmed he'll be retiring in JULY. A replacement has yet to be named.

"I have been planning for this," he told THE BUFFALO NEWS. "Sixth grandchild is on the way and I look forward to enjoying my family and friends. AUDACY is in great shape and remains the leader in this area. My replacement will hopefully be named soon and will deserve the opportunity to continue leading this excellent broadcast team."

AUDACY/BUFFALO is Hot AC WTSS (STAR 102.5), News-Talk WBEN-A, Country WLKK-W284AP (107.7 & 104.7 THE WOLF), Sports WGR-A, Top 40 WKSE (KISS 98.5), Sports WWKB-A (THE BET 1520), and Classic R&B WWWS-A-W297AB.

