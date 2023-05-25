Richard Blade (Photo: LinkedIn)

LOS ANGELES Councilwoman MONICA RODRIGUEZ will introduce a resolution declaring JUNE 9th, 2023, “RICHARD BLADE DAY," with the award presented on JUNE 6th for the best-selling author, world-renowned on-air personality and radio show host.

Said RODRIGUEZ, “RICHARD BLADE is an icon of the ’80s and 90’s for many ANGELENOS. From KROQ to FIRST WAVE radio, he remains one of the best-known and beloved radio personalities in AMERICA that introduced many of us to our favorite alternative and new wave musicians.”

The BRITISH-born, OXFORD-educated BLADE moved to the U.S. in the 1980s and became the top-rated morning drive DJ on KROQ and has hosted and directed numerous TV shows and series, including VIDEO ONE, MV3, and VIDEOBEAT. He has also appeared in many network TV series and starred/co-starred in several feature films, including "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," "Spellcaster" and "Long Lost Son," which he also wrote.

He has worked with such radio greats as RICK CARROLL, KEVIN WEATHERLY, DUSTY STREET, LARRY GROVES, MIKE EVANS, FREDDIE SNAKESKIN, RODNEY BINGENHEIMER, SWEDISH EGIL, KEVIN & BEAN, JIMMY KIMMEL, ADAM CAROLLA and CARSON DAILY. RICHARD currently hosts a daily radio show on SIRIUSXM 1st Wave Ch. 33 and KCBS.

Said BLADE of the honor: “As a young child growing up in overcast, rainy ENGLAND, I dreamed of a place with swaying palm trees, endless blue skies, and brilliant sunshine. When I grew older, I added opportunities to those dreams. Little did I know I would find all of that and more in LOS ANGELES, a city not just for dreamers, but where, with hard work and perseverance, dreams can come true."

