Sold

HINDLIN BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Spanish Hits WVXX-A-W277DF (LA SELECTA 103.3/1050)/NORFOLK, VA to DOS MEDIA, INC. for $850,000 ($85,000 deposit, $775,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, ESTRELLA BROADCASTING, LLC is selling KGXL/BLUE RIDGE, AZ to SANFORD and TERRY COHEN's ITM, LLC for $430,000 ($21,500 in escrow, $128,500 at closing, $280,000 in a promissory note).

HONEY CREEK BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Oldies KEDB/CHARITON, IA to ST. GABRIEL COMMUNICATIONS for $600,000.

MARK LINN's TAYLOR MADE BROADCASTING NETWORK, LLC is selling AC KGLC and Southern Gospel KVIS-A/MIAMI, OK to MICHAEL D. LANDIS' LAND GO RADIO GROUP, LLC for $100,000.

PUFFER BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Country WTWN-A-W286DE/WELLS RIVER, VT and Country WYKR-F/HAVERHILL, NH to YANKEE KINGDOM MEDIA CORP. for $125,000.

And STEVE WILLIAMS (AMERICAN BROADCASTING OF TEXAS) is selling KVRY/JUNCTION, TX to RECHARGE MEDIA PBC for $9,000.

