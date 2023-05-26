-
Greg Raneiri Returns To Audacy As Asst. Brand Manager For KSON/San Diego And KWJJ (99.5 The Wolf)/Portland
by Phyllis Stark
May 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
After a stint in the record industry, GREG RANEIRI is returning to his radio roots as Asst. Brand Mgr. and MD for AUDACY Country KSON/SAN DIEGO and KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR, beginning on TUESDAY (5/30). He will also do middays on KSON.
He most recently was MERCURY NASHVILLE Dir./Regional Promotion/WEST until a round of layoffs in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/6). Before that, he was West Coast Regional Mgr./Promotion at QUARTZ HILL RECORDS, which he joined in 2020. Prior to his time on the record side, RANEIRI was APD/MD and night host at KSON.
At KSON, RANEIRI succeeds BROOKS O’BRIAN, who recently departed to become PD at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WWJO (98.1 MINNESOTA'S NEW COUNTRY)/ ST. CLOUD, MN.
A 12-year radio veteran, RANEIRI previously had previous radio stops at WRDW and WXTU/PHILADELPHIA; WJDQ/MERIDIAN, MS; and KTMT/MEDFORD, OR.