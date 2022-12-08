Dion (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

CÉLINE DION has canceled all her scheduled tour dates through APRIL 2024 due to her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis. She made the announcement in a statement on TWITTER TODAY (5/26) stating she is "unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour.”

The statement went on to say, “As the world has emerged from the pandemic, CELINE has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. CELINE is working hard on her recovery. We do have every hope that someday soon, CELINE will be able to come to all of these cities in EUROPE to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now."

All tickets for the upcoming dates will be refunded.

