Industry veteran BOB WAUGH is the latest addition to PARAGON’s consulting team. WAUGH will be advising PARAGON’s Triple A research radio station clients from his homebase in ANNAPOLIS, MD.

WAUGH’s extensive radio career spans four decades beginning at Alternative WLIR/GARDEN CITY, LONG ISLAND in 1978, moving to Classic Rock WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK)/NEW YORK for weekends/overnights in 1985 and Alternative WHFS/WASHINGTON-BALTIMORE as MD/APD/morning host in 1991. He joined WRNR/ANNAPOLIS as OM/PD in 2004, and retired his position in FEBRUARY of 2022. (NET NEWS 2/7/2022)

PARAGON CEO MIKE HENRY commented, “I’ve admired BOB’s work for decades since we both started in progressive rock radio in the late 1970s. His path is legendary, from WLIR to K-ROCK to WHFS to WRNR. BOB brings decades of hands-on programming experience and a well-earned reputation as an industry leader to PARAGON.”

WAUGH said, “I felt like I’d accomplished a lot over 40+ years, and the time came to hang up the headphones, but I knew I still had much to offer, so I was just waiting for an opportunity that would truly excite me. I have a ton of respect for MIKE HENRY and the tremendous impact PARAGON has had in the industry, Triple A radio in particular. I am absolutely thrilled to join his team and could not have hoped for a more exciting kick-start than the chance to help KPNW/SEATTLE establish itself in a market that has been the epicenter of music innovation.”

WAUGH can be reached at bwaugh@paragonmediastrategies.com

