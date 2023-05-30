AI Policies

iHEARTMEDIA's stance on artificial intelligence is outlined in an internal memo sent to staff by Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN and Pres./COO/CFO RICH BRESSLER warning employees not to use ChatGPT on company devices or submit any company information to AI platforms without permission.

In the memo obtained by ALL ACCESS, PITTMAN and BRESSLER note that the company will be "rolling out our own iHEART-specific AI solutions which will allow us to get all the benefits of AI while at the same time be able to protect our information and our intellectual property" while warning that "we want to be smart about how we implement these tools to protect ourselves, our partners, our company’s information and our user data. For example, if you’re uploading iHEART information to an AI platform (like ChatGPT), it will effectively train that AI so that anyone -- even our competitors -- can use it, including all our competitive, proprietary information."

The memo says that the company is using AI "in certain areas of the company with great results, and we’re excited about expanding that to make everyone’s work faster and more interesting, and allow us all to make the best use of our time by freeing us from our more mundane and rote tasks." But employees are being told that "no engagement, development or specific project work which involves ChatGPT or other AI technology is permitted without explicit direction from your team lead," and are being asked not to use AI tools on company devices or in their work, or to put any company documents into AI engines, in order to protect intellectual property and confidential information.

