WME Lineup For Whiskey Jam

WME and NASHVILLE’s WHISKEY JAM and LOSERS BAR & GRILL are partnering for an outdoor concert series, for which WME will curate multiple nights of agency-exclusive lineups throughout the 2023 season. The series will kick off with three consecutive shows during the week of CMA FEST. Each night will feature a lineup of various WME clients, including Country stars NATE SMITH, DYLAN SCOTT, HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS, COREY KENT, TYLER BRADEN, KAMERON MARLOWE, LANCO, DANIELLE BRADBERY and more, along with surprise guest performances.

The season’s first WME takeover will take place MONDAY, JUNE 5th, in LOSERS BAR & GRILL's midtown NASHVILLE parking lot, with performances continuing through TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY night that week. Doors will open at 5p (CT).

