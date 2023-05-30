Begins 9/10 In Los Angeles

GORILLAZ has announced a series of four U.S. shows called, "THE GETAWAY" slated for this FALL with support from KAYTRANADA, LIL YACHTY and REMI WOLF. THE GETAWAY will be the final run of U.S. dates in support of the band’s recently released Cracker Island album.

The four GORILLAZ shows will be SEPTEMBER 10th in LOS ANGELES at BMO STADIUM, SEPTEMBER 13th in AUSTIN at Q2 STADIUM, SEPTEMBER 16th in CHICAGO at CREDIT 1 UNION AMPHITHEATRE, and SEPTEMBER 19th in BOSTON at FENWAY PARK.

Tickets will be available starting with a LIVE NATION presale on WEDNESDAY, MAY 31st at 10a local time. The general on-sale will begin FRIDAY, JUNE 2nd at 10a local time at Gorillaz.com.

