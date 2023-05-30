Looking For New GM

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH's Christian Radio WCIF (HOPE 106.3)/MELBOURNE, FL, GM MARTHA ROOT is retiring and VIDARE CREATIVE has signed on to lead the search for her replacement.

In addition, VIDARE will also act as interim GM, evaluating and offering strategy on programming, studio upgrades, and fundraising.

ROOT said, “I’m so grateful! I treasure my time at WCIF and value my many listening friends. I never know when I’m going to meet someone and hear them say how important HOPE 106.3 is to them. It’s great to be able to encourage through God’s Word in the music and programs. I’m excited about what lies ahead for WCIF and pray God’s blessings upon my friends at VIDARE."

VIDARE Chief Business Officer PAUL GOLDSMITH added, “VIDARE is honored to serve as the bridge that connects the 40+ year legacy of WCIF to its next leader that will set the course for the next 40 years of ministry for the space coast and beyond."

