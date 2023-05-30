Seacrest To Saudi Arabia

MBC GROUP announced they will be adding “On Air with RYAN SEACREST” and “American Top 40 with RYAN SEACREST” to SAUDI ARABIA’s CHR format MBC LOUD FM.

MBC LOUD FM Station Manager TAREK MAIDALANI said, “We are beyond thrilled to announce the addition of ‘On Air with RYAN SEACREST’ and ‘American Top 40 with RYAN SEACREST’ to MBC LOUD FM’s lineup. This marks an exciting milestone for us as it brings these highly-popular shows to the Kingdom of SAUDI ARABIA (KSA) for the first time. It goes without saying that RYAN SEACREST is an iconic figure in the world of entertainment, with his productions reaching a huge following around the world. By featuring his hit shows on MBC LOUD FM, we are further enhancing our commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content to our listeners in KSA, providing an exciting and unique radio experience like never before. And we’re only just starting!”

PREMIERE NETWORK VP/International Business Development TANYA JUHASZ said, “Launching ‘On Air with RYAN SEACREST’ and ‘American Top 40’ in the Kingdom of SAUDI ARABIA on MBC NETWORK’s LOUD FM is a personal career highlight. Working with TAREK and his team to launch the first pop station in KSA with RYAN as their drivetime host is an honor, and it’s exciting to be a part of the many amazing changes happening today in SAUDI ARABIA.”

« back to Net News