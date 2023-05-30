Green

BANNER MUSIC, based in NASHVILLE, has appointed ZACH GREEN as Creative Director. GREEN brings nearly a decade of industry experience, including time at ASCAP in NEW YORK, and SESAC in NASHVILLE, where he was instrumental in signing and developing writers such as KNOX, HASTING, RUDY CURRENCE, and others. Most recently also gained publishing experience as Creative Coord. for BMG NASHVILLE, where he worked since 2021.

GREEN, a gigging musician, is the founder of RED DOOR HANGS, a recurring industry event, and serves as social committee co-chair for the SOCIETY OF LEADERS IN DEVELOPMENT's (SOLID) board of directors.

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News