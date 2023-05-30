Charese Fruge, Rachel Ryan

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE' has a return conversation with CUMULUS MEDIA KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS midday host RACHEL RYAN. Since their previous convo in early 2021, RYAN’s show is now heard on the company’s sister stations in SHREVEPORT, LA (Hot AC KQHN (Q97.3)) and TOLEDO, OH (Top 40 WQQO (Q105)).

Taking a look back at an exciting 2022, RYAN observed, "As far as biggest accomplishments for me though, this past DECEMBER our station was able to raise $1,045,469.33 for our annual COOK CHILDREN’S RADIOTHON. I’ve never felt more connected with a city than those two days. TEXAS really does have the biggest heart! I was also a part of winning a MARCONI [Award], ‘Country Station of the Year’ for 2022. That doesn’t happen for everyone, and I’m super humbled to be a part of that win.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE' puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in our many related businesses. This week, find out about RACHEL RYAN. Read her story here.

« see more Net News